Demi Lovato Reveals Insecurity About Her Legs, Vows to Stop Self-Criticism

Last year, her YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated premiered, and Lovato openly addressed everything from cocaine, casual sex, and her road to recovery. She revealed that she's still battling an eating disorder.

"When I was in a relationship with Wilmer I went three years without purging, and when we broke up, that's one of the first things I did," Lovato confesses to McIntyre. "The less I have to think about food, the easier it is to go about having a normal life, and I don't want to let anybody down, so when I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed. What started the relapse was missing Wilmer. When I feel lonely my heart feels hungry and I end up binging."

Lovato adds, "I don't know how to figure out how to be alone."

The bingeing began at age 8, after Madison de la Garza was born. "A lot of the attention was taken off me and onto my little sister," she says of the actress. "I had started working at that time and was under a lot of stress, so I would bake cookies for my family. I would eat all of them and nobody would have any to eat. That was my first memory of food being that medicine for me."

Lovato believes her eating disorder began after she suffered intense bullying as a child, especially when classmates started a campaign urging her to commit suicide. "Food is still the biggest challenge in my life," she tells a trainer. "I don't want to give it the power to say it controls my every thought, but it's something I'm constantly thinking about."