Gal Gadot Reflects on Her "Amazing" Wonder Woman Year

2017 was a big year for Gal Gadot.

Not only did she star in the box office hit Wonder Woman, but she also appeared in Justice League, gave birth to her second child and was named a winner of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards #SeeHer Award.

While walking the red carpet at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Gadot took a moment to reflect on her "amazing" Wonder Woman year.

"It feels amazing. I feel grateful," she told E! News. "I think that the universe has played this entire thing in the most beautiful, special way. I think that people were really, really ready for this movie, and I think that my director Patty Jenkins had such a great, special take and vision on this character. She's done amazing."