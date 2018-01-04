Kendrick Lamar and SZA Team Up for Black Panther's "All the Stars"

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 8:45 AM

People of Wakanda, listen up!

Kendrick Lamar and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith are curating and producing Black Panther: The Album. The soundtrack will feature music from and inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther, led by Lamar's new single "All the Stars," featuring SZA and produced by Sounwave. "This may be the night that my dreams might let me know / All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer," SZA sings in the song's chorus. "This may be the night that my dreams might let me know / All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer."

Director Ryan Coogler handpicked Lamar, and he's collaborating with the rapper and Top Dawg on the project. "I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film," he told E! News in a statement. "I can't wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store."

(Ludwig Göransson is producing the film's score.)

"Marvel Studios' Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director," said Lamar, who is the second most-nominated artist at the 2018 Grammys. "The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I'm truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel's vision." Top Dawg added, "Working on such a powerful movie is a great opportunity. We're always working on new goals at TDE, so teaming up with Disney, Marvel Studios and the Black Panther film makes perfect sense."

Black Panther, in theaters Feb. 16, stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role. Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Forest Whitaker and Letitia Wright round out the film's ensemble cast.

Fans can pre-order Black Panther: The Album now.

