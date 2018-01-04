Who's Healthier? Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Take a "Gross" Sweat Test to Find Out on KUWTK

It's time for a sweat-off!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban take a sweat test to see who is the healthiest.

"We have to collect sweat, go in the sauna. Definitely if we're in the robes, we'll sweat even more," an excited Kim said.

Kourtney didn't seem too convinced, but we all know the gluten-free mama is willing to give anything a try when it comes to her health!

"I've never heard of a sweat test and it sounds gross, but we do some pretty crazy things to get the information we need, especially when it comes to beauty and health," Kourtney explained.