Sterling K. Brown to Guest Star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine—and There's a Twist!

The episode will focus only on one storyline: Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Captain Holt's (Andre Braugher) all-night interrogation of a murder suspect, Phillip Davidson, played by Brown.

While this will be Brown and Braugher's first time working together, they do share a historic honor: When Brown won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in September, he was the first black actor to win the award in 19 years...with Braugher winning in 1998 for Homicide: Life in the Streets.

"Nineteen years ago, Detective Frank Pembleton held this joint, as impeccably played by Andre Braugher," Brown said in his acceptance speech. "I just want to say, Mr. Braugher, whether it is at Stanford University or on this Emmy stage, it is my supreme honor to follow in your footsteps."