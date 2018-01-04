America Ferrera Reveals If Those Sisterhood Pants Still Fit in Pregnancy

The traveling pants brought a lot of special things to these sisters, but does the magic still apply in pregnancy? America Ferrerahas the answer.

As one of the four ladies of the beloved 2005 teen drama and sequel, the actress is considered an expert on all matters relating to the signature pants at the center of the story—you know, the ones that magically fit all four of the women despite their different heights and shapes.

On the heels of the exciting New Year's Eve news that she and husband Ryan Piers are expecting their first child together, Stephen Colbert was wondering how that might affect the system of the magic pants.

"Would the traveling pants fit you through all nine months of your pregnancy?" he inquired during an interview with her on The Late Show Wednesday. But, of course Stephen!