Cate Blanchett Named Jury President of 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Cate Blanchett was named the jury president of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Thursday.

"I have been to Cannes in many guises over the years; as an actress, producer, in the marketplace, the gala-sphere and in competition, but never solely for the sheer pleasure of watching the cornucopia of films this great festival harbors," the Australian actress, who next stars in Ocean's Eight, said in a statement. "I am humbled by the privilege and responsibility of presiding over this year's jury. This festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story; that strange and vital endeavor that all peoples share, understand and crave."

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 8 through May 19.