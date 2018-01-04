Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Khloe Kardashian has given her first interview since confirming her pregnancy last month—and she gave it to Ellen DeGeneres, who was on her family's case about the rumors for months.
"At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst," she said Thursday. "No one knows you're pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable. I think once people know you're pregnant, you get all those excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat, so people realize if I don't feel well or tired or whatever. It's hard for me to breathe right now, but other than that I'm good."
"It's a pretty tight outfit," DeGeneres noted. "That's not really maternity clothes, is it?"
"It's not, no," Kardashian said of her "virginal" white outfit. "I'm going to try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible." But her breathing issues had nothing to do with her ensemble. "It's the walk [to the chair]!" she assured the TV host. "The baby is on all my organs."
Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson don't yet know the sex of their child, but they will son. "There are too many surprises in this whole thing," she said. "I'm definitely going to know."
The Revenge Body star is currently six months pregnant, and by the time she announced the news on Instagram, it was more or less an open secret. "I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me," she said of keeping the news to herself for so long. "I've wanted to have a baby for so long and it's just the perfect timing in my eyes. God always has His plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so."
Thompson already has a 1-year-old baby, and Kardashian assured DeGeneres the professional basketball player "such a good dad." In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said, "He's so great just during the pregnancy. I think he makes me more excited, too—I'm excited!"
Kardashian joked that Thompson "has more cravings" than she does. "They say that men take on sympathy cravings, or pregnancy or whatever," she said. "I swear he's milking it for all he can." While he devours Jamaican food, "it's just an excuse. But he loves chocolate chip cookies."
The mom-to-be added that Thompson is "super protective" over her, and splitting her time between Calabasas and Cleveland has given her a "way more balanced life." Throughout her pregnancy, she added, "He's really a dream and I feel just really lucky. It's really surreal to me."
When DeGeneres asked if she will ever get remarried, Kardashian laughed and replied, "I hope so, but I'm not in a rush for any of that. As you know, I've rushed quite a few things before, so right now I'm so loving the place I am in my life and I'm just happy with how things are going. We talk about it, for sure, but we're both just happy where we are. What's meant to be will be."