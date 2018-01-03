Bruno Mars and Cardi B Collaborate on "Finesse" Remix

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 8:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rita Ora, Liam Payne

Liam Payne and Rita Ora Tease Sexy Fifty Shades Freed Collaboration

Eminem

2018 Governors Ball Lineup Includes Eminem, Halsey and Travis Scott

Beyonce, Family Feud, Behind-The-Scenes, Video

Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd to Headline Coachella 2018

It's the awesome, funky collaboration you never even thought about asking for.

On Wednesday evening just before midnight EST, Bruno Mars released a new song, a remix of his 2016 song "Finesse," featuring none other than "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B.

He had teased the track on Instagram hours earlier with a photo of the single's artwork, which shows the two dressed in '90s-style outfits: She is wearing a yellow printed crop top and high-waist cutoff denim shorts, paired with a cropped colorful bomber jacket, paired with large hoop earrings and a baseball cap worn backwards. He sports a green, yellow, black and white vertical striped T-shirt over a white printed sweatshirt and a couple of gold chains as well as a cross necklace.

"Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and me Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse," Mars wrote.

In addition, fans were treated to a brand-new music video directed by Mars himself. 

Watch

Cardi B Reacts to Getting Support From Taylor Swift

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Finesse Remix, Single

Atlantic Records

Rumors that the two were collaborating on a remix of "Finesse" started circulating around Christmas after a person claimed on Instagram that they helped a sound manager record a video for Mars and Cardi B. The person reportedly included the hashtag #finesse in the post, which has since been deleted.

The rumors followed a tweet from Billboard's associated director of charts and radio that said Mars is set to release new music on January 4. He has since deleted the post.

Last August, a fan asked Mars on Twitter which artist he is currently listening to.

"Cardi B," he responded.

"This is soooo crazy," Cardi B wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of the Twitter exchange. "Can't believe he even knows me @brunomars soooo Dope !!!!!"

Meanwhile, Cardi B may have also collaborated with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled on another track.

In late December, J.Lo's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez shared an Instagram Live video that showed the two music artists talking about their upcoming untitled single, during which Lopez says, "Cardi's just on that one part, do you think we should do some ad-libs with her?"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Bruno Mars , Entertainment , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.