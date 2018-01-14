Gus Kenworthy's Most Memorable Moments On and Off the Snow

Gus Kenworthy is one Team USA athlete you just can't forget about.

After winning a silver medal at the 2014 Olympic Games, the 26-year-old quickly caught the attention of viewers for his skills in the snow.

And with less than a month to go until the games in South Korea, viewers will be delighted to know he's ready to win big once again.

According to NBC Olympics, Gus is considered by many to be the world's most well-rounded freeskiers for his skills in halfpipe, slopestyle and big air. Not too shabby, right?

While he's certainly a force to be reckoned with in competitions, we can't help but acknowledge some of Gus' greatest accomplishments have also occurred away from the snow.

As the countdown to PyeongChang continues, take a look at just some of Gus' big moments in recent years below.