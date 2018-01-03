Logan Paul "Taking Time to Reflect" Following "Suicide Forest" Video

Logan Paul is pressing pause on his daily videos.

As the YouTube star continues to face controversy after posting footage from the "Japanese Suicide Forest," followers are getting a glimpse into what his future could hold.

"Taking time to reflect," Logan shared with his 3.9 million Twitter followers Wednesday night. "No vlog for now. See you soon."

Previously, Logan would make a 15 minute show every day for the past 460 days. But one video titled "We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…" has put the future of his career in jeopardy.

Stars including Sophie Turner and Aaron Paul expressed their disgust on social media after the YouTube star showcased a deceased body. Logan has since apologized both through video and on Twitter.