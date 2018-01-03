A Look at Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's One-Year Relationship

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez know how to make it work but it's on their terms.

This couple reportedly met at a Dolce and Gabbana event in Madrid. The two started low-key dating until the press spotted the soccer stud at Disneyland Paris with the Spanish beauty in November 2016.

Rodriguez had studied dance and English in London and was reportedly working as a Gucci sales associate before meeting the Real Madrid superstar.

Suddenly, the two were inseparable, and Ronaldo was taking his girlfriend everywhere with him.

But little did the public know that there were two incredible surprises on their way.

In June 2017, Ronaldo announced on Facebook that he had welcomed twins Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Maria Dos Santos.