In-N-Out Adds Hot Cocoa to Menu, But Social Media Wanted Bacon

In-N-Out Burger is now selling hot cocoa—and social media has some thoughts about the new menu addition.

This hot cocoa addition marks the fast food chain's first new menu item in over a decade, but many are wondering why In-N-Out wanted to add this drink to their lineup. The fast food chain is selling the hot cocoa for $1.65 for those who want to try it and live by one of the In-N-Out locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Texas or Oregon.

But in the meantime, social media is sharing the items they would've rather seen added to the fast food chain's menu.