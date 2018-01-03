7 Beauty Products That Infuse Hydration Into Your Makeup

Don't let winter weather get in the way of your skin goals.

Between the chilled weather outside and indoor heating, dry lips and cracked skin are common, while also unappealing and uncomfortable. To solve this problem, some skip their typical makeup routine and amp up their skin-care, while others layer makeup over their dry skin, making the problem worse (Think: Matte lipstick over chapped lips.) The pros, however, do both, combining the nourishing ingredients of their skin-care with their makeup.

Gisele Bundchen's glowing skin at the 2017 Met Gala is a shining example of makeup with added hydration. To achieve her look, celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo finished her makeup with Re(cover) Coconut Setting Spray by Marc Jacobs Beauty, a coconut-infused, lightweight formula that adds moisture and radiance to the skin. The result: her red carpet-worthy, dewy complexion.