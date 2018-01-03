WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

Did Carrie Underwood Undergo a Skin Graft After Her Dangerous Fall?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 4:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Finesse Remix, Single

Bruno Mars and Cardi B Collaborate on "Finesse" Remix

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Sweat It Out at a Private Pilates Class

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU's Noah Twist: What Happened to Benson's Son

On the road to recovery. 

Carrie Underwood took a nasty fall in Nov., resulting in a wrist surgery and up to 50 stitches in her face. The star recently opened up in a post on her blog about her recovery process, claiming that she might look a little different the next time we see her. 

New pictures have surfaced of the star looking happy and healthy at a workout class, but the left side of her face is obscured and looks slightly different. It even has people speculating that she may have gotten a skin graft. What other theories are there? 

Watch

Carrie Underwood Got 40-50 Stitches in Her Face

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Carrie Underwood , Surgery , Plastic Surgery , Injury And Illness , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.