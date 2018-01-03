Allison Janney Doesn't Have a Golden Globes Gown Yet But Will Wear Black in Protest

She's set to make a style statement...

Last night at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, Calif., Allison Janney dished to E! News about her award-winning role in the critically acclaimed indie film I, Tonya and about how she's representing the changing tide of women in Hollywood at the upcoming 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

During the red carpet chat, the tall drink of water revealed that while she may not know exactly what she's wearing to this Sunday's Golden Globes, she does know that, like a host of other celebs, she will be donning black in silent protest.

"I know I am wearing black, but I don't know what I am wearing," the Mom star revealed.

As previously reported, Gal Gadot, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and many more starts have vowed to wear black at the award show as a sign of solidarity to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood.