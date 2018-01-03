Kim Kardashian Claps Back Over Claims About Saint West's Hospitalization: "Don’t Come for My Kids"

When it comes to her kids, Kim Kardashian is a fiercely protective mama.
Exhibit A: this latest tweet from the reality star on the heels of her only son Saint West's recent hospitalization. Rewind to before the new year when the 2-year-old spent three nights in the hospital for pneumonia. The soon-to-be mother of three confirmed reports on Tuesday, writing on social media, "My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV's and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary."
Just a day later, the star set the story straight yet again after a fan brought some false claims to her attention. "Why do people continuously think KimYe were 'partying' New years Eve while saint was at the hospital? Kim & Kanye love their kids so much, so to even THINK they werent around when Saint was sick is really stupid af," the follower tweeted. It caught the mogul's eye and she wasted no time clearing the social media air.
I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don't even try me when it comes to my kids https://t.co/wrl47awaUr— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2018
"I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday," she explained in a tweet. "NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night!"
The star was referencing the gathering she hosted on New Year's Eve, featuring celebrity guests like Larsa Pippen as well as her husband Kanye Westand sister Kourtney Kardashian.
As the reality star signed off, "Don't even try me when it comes to my kids."
Despite the potentially worrisome experience, Kardashian was grateful to those that helped take care of her little one. "I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock," Kim wrote in her initial announcement. "We are so grateful for you all! He's home and all better. He's so resilient I'm sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint."
Like mother, like son!