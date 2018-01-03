Selena Gomez Is on Top of the World in Latest Coach Campaign

It's out with the old and in with the new…handbag, that is.

Coach released its spring 2018 campaign, featuring Selena Gomez decked out in fur, lace and millennial pink alongside a hazy shot of New York. This is the second time the "Wolves" singer has fronted a Coach campaign (shot by photographer Steven Meisel)—in addition to designing her own bag for the brand, wearing its pieces on the red carpet and even joining creative director Stuart Vevers to high-profile events like The Fashion Awards 2017.

"Creative Director Stuart Vevers makes New York feel like a town, a real community," Selena wrote in a statement. "It just feels like this is where the brand really lives."