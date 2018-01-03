Rose McGowan Calls Harvey Weinstein a "Monster"—"He Ate So Many of Our Souls"

Rose McGowan says Harvey Weinstein has "always been gunning for me."

Back in Oct. 2017, McGowan was mentioned in a New York Times article that shared allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, stretching back over a decade. In the exposé, the NYT reported that in 1997 McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with the Weinstein "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival." In response, Weinstein's attorney Charles J. Harder said the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements."

Shortly after the exposé was published, McGowan took to Twitter to accuse Weinstein of rape. Since that time, McGowan has been a major part of the #MeToo movement and now she's sharing her thoughts on the man she calls a "monster," in a new interview with Vanity Fair.