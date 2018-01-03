Khloe Kardashian Explains How She's Dedicated to Staying Healthy During Her Pregnancy

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Alba, Instagram

How Jessica Alba Is Adjusting to Life as a Mom of Three After Son's Birth

The Voice, Season 12, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Is Blake Shelton Teaching Gwen Stefani's 11-Year-Old Son How to Drive?

Ellen Page, Emma Porter

Ellen Page Marries Girlfriend Emma Portner

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her health a priority in 2018, especially during her pregnancy.

The mama-to-be has put health and fitness at the top of her list over the last few years, and she's not letting her baby bump get in the way of that now.

In fact, she took to her app today to open up about why staying healthy and fit is so important to her during her pregnancy. 

"For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year," she wrote. "Being pregnant, it's a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

She continued, "I'm also eating differently because, of course I have cravings, but I want to make sure I'm supplying my baby with the proper nutrients. So I'm focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby."

Still, KoKo admits she's already missing her intense trainings.

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Instagram

"Man, I can't wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL," she dished. "Still, for as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my new year's resolution will be to stay as healthy mentally and physically as I can!"

Last week, Khloe fired back at people on Twitter who were criticizing her for working out while pregnant.

"For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [face palm emoji] but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s--t," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, this marks Khloe's first pregnancy. She's expecting a baby this spring with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Pregnancies , , Diet And Fitness , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.