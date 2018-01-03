All the Sweet Things Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Said About Parenthood
Samantha Schnurr
Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 9:59 AM
America's favorite HGTV mom and dad are gearing up to welcome their fifth little one.
That's right—Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, the beloved stars of Fixer Upper, revealed this week that they have another child on the way. As Chip perfectly coined his growing kin on social media, "Gaines party of 7."
Of course, the husband and wife are no strangers to parenthood. Along with their newest youngster to be born, the proud parents are mom and dad to four children—daughters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay and sons Duke and Drake.
With more than a decade of experience raising kids already under their tool belts, this duo certainly knows more than a thing or two about the fine art of being a mom and dad.
Here are some sweet nuggets of wisdom—and advice—they've shared with the public along the way:
"I think our kids are really what [keep] us grounded," Joanna told NBC News. "For us, they are our inspiration."
"I've learned so many things from each of my kids, I couldn't list them all, but it never gets old learning a little bit more each day about their unique personalities. Drakey is forward-thinking like I've never seen. He's an innovator. Someday he's going to change the world. I believe that," Chip told Country Living.
"Ella is so imaginative and creative. She gets that from her mom. Duke is kind and compassionate. He makes friends faster than anyone I've ever met. And Emmie Kay is sweet, and she's also bold and a bit of a firecracker. She isn't afraid to be different or to stick out. In fact, she welcomes it."
"When we're home, we just really try to be home...I've just had to carve out super intentional time," Joanna told NBC News of finding a balance between work and family. "We don't want this to go by so fast that we forget."
"I don't want to be the mom that just goes through the day and survives it. I want to truly know that everyday is a gift and that I only have these little ducklings for so long and then they are off," Joanna candidly wrote on her blog in 2011.
"I'm reflecting back to years ago when the intention behind how I created spaces was for a picture. I wanted it pretty. At one point I noticed my kids weren't thriving in the home [because] the space was too perfect for them to play in," Joanna explained in an Instagram post in April 2015. "That was the defining moment for me with design. From that point forward I was inspired to create a space where my family could thrive and let the imperfection be the beauty [because] no one really wants perfect at the end of the day. It's not fun or comfortable. As you design your space- it's ok to be inspired by all the pretty pictures you see on Pinterest and in magazines, but in the end know that the reflection of your family and your story is what truly makes a house feel like Home."
"For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids," Chip told Today anchor Savannah Guthrie following the news their show will end after the fifth season. "And we didn't want to push it, red line it, for so long that we woke up and realized, we are at a point of no return."
