Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick Welcome Baby No. 2

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick are now a family of four.

The 30-year-old model and actress and the 35-year-old tennis champion recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Decker, who also shares 2-year-old son Hank with her husband of eight years, revealed the news on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a selfie of her and their baby resting on her chest.

"A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I'm having a good hair day so it's fine we're fine I'm fine," she wrote.