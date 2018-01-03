Brad Pitt Goes Incognito as "William" While Flirting With Woman

PSA: If a really hot dude who looks exactly like Brad Pitt starts hitting on you and tells you his name is William, guess what: he may actually be Brad Pitt.

The 54-year-old actor, who was born William Bradley Pitt, was recently spotted at a Coffee Commissary in Los Angeles flirting with a woman named Lydia who looks like Kate Bosworth, Page Six reported on Tuesday.

"He arrived by motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a leather jacket," a source told the outlet.

The source said he struck up a conversation with the woman, who was standing in line, and that after she introduced herself to Pitt, he "put out his hand and said, 'Hi, I'm William.'"