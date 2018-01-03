Tamar Braxton Deletes Instagram After Vincent Herbert Drama

"NOPE! Sorry! Not together but since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for my son!!" Braxton wrote on Instagram that day before deleting the post. "Angry or not…it's about my SON!!"

Tamar added, "P.s. we ALSO agreed not to speak on this anymore in public after this! My son can read and he's NOT dumb #2018goals #praymystrengthinthelord I've made LOTS of mistakes and I'm just trying to be a better person."

Braxton's family drama began even before New Year's Eve; In her post about the other woman, who she did not name, Braxton had said the person "should check public records on Christmas" and that Herbert "called back" despite a "protection order," "begging and lying."

Her ex was arrested and detained for several hours on Christmas Day, jail records show, and TMZ reported that he was booked on suspicion of spousal assault. Herbert has denied spousal abuse, while Braxton told E! News there was no physical interaction between the two over the holiday.