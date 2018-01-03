Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Photos From the "Romantic" Night That Led to Baby No. 5

While news of Joanna Gaines' pregnancy has taken fans by total surprise, the beloved Fixer Upper couple gave everyone some social media signs love was in the air a few months ago...

According to a new tweet from dad Chip Gaines, the sparks were flying in October when the married pair headed to a Johnnyswim concert for what turned out to be quite the romantic night.

"You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 # 7ThePerfectNumber," he announced to fans on Tuesday.

Just as could be expected in this digital age we're in...the two snapped a few photos of the night in question and there was no shortage of smiles.

"What a night," Gaines captioned a sweet snap of the two of them together.