Jinger Duggar Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Jinger Vuolo (formerly known as Jinger Duggar) is expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

"The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the Counting On stars told Us Weekly, which broke the news. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord's mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!"

The couple added: "We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

In addition to making the announcement, the soon-to-be parents shared Psalm 139:13-14.

"13 For you formed my inward parts;

you knitted me together in my mother's womb.

14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Wonderful are your works;

my soul knows it very well."