Gal Gadot and More Stars Shine at 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival

New year means brand-new award season!

Before the 2018 Golden Globes kick off Sunday night in Hollywood, some of the biggest movie stars are heading to the California desert for the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The annual festival kicked off with a star-studded Film Awards Gala where more than a few familiar faces celebrated some of the best big-screen projects of 2017.

Before joining visionary director Patty Jenkins for a screening of Wonder Woman Wednesday morning, Gal Gadot shined in a bright yellow dress. As for Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers they made opening night date night as they posed on the red carpet and supported Call Me By Your Name.

"Family vacay pt. 2," Elizabeth shared on Instagram earlier in the day before getting glammed up for the evening event. "Pregaming in Palm Springs."

