How to Dress Like a Celeb for a Black Tie Event

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 5:11 PM

What to Wear for a Black Tie Event

ESC: Lily Collins, 2017 Golden Globes, Candids

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Want to be the belle of the ball? Take notes. 

E! Fashion Correspondent and Marie Claire Senior Fashion Editor, Zanna Roberts Rassi, is breaking down what to wear to your next black tie event. No matter reason for the event, half of the fun of attending a glamorous party is finding the perfect dress. Yet, this can be hard if you're not sure what to look for.

Cue Zanna's digital series, What to Wear for…, a series of Situational. Style. Solutions. This week, she's revealing how to be fancy, appropriate and stylish at an upscale event to soothe any wardrobe anxiety you may have.

Ready to steal the show? Watch the video above and check out top dress picks below! 

ESC: Black Tie Dressing

Amur

Dress in video: May Dress, $548

ESC: Black Tie Dressing

Fame & Partners

Olsen Dress, $249

ESC: Black Tie Dressing

Reformation

Milan Dress, $428

ESC: Black Tie Dressing

Solace London

Dorado Print Dress, Rent for $100

ESC: Black Tie Dressing

Marchesa

Cold Shoulder Tulle Gown, Now $931

ESC: Black Tie Dressing

Attico

Sequin Embellished Midi Dress, Now $1,781

