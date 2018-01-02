Jef Holm Makes a $5,000 Bet: Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor Romance Won't Last a Year

Jef Holm has some thoughts about Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s journey on The Bachelor.

Season 22 of The Bachelor premiered on Monday and viewers watched as 29 women stepped out of their limos (or race cars) to meet Arie. During the premiere, Jef tweeted his thoughts on Arie's chance at romance.

"Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo...I'll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone," Jef wrote.

There's a lot history between Arie and Jef, both of whom competed for Emily Maynard's heart on The Bachelorette in 2012. During the season eight finale of the ABC show, Emily called it quits with Arie, choosing Jef in the end.