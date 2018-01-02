Eva Longoria Kicks Off 2018 With This Touching Baby Bump Photo

by Diana Marti | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 1:21 PM

Eva Longoria's year is off to a beautiful start! 

In December, we learned that the star was expecting her first child with her husband, José "Pepe" Bastón. The couple will welcome a baby boy later this year. The media mogul has three children from his previous marriage to actress Natalia Esperón

The actress shared a meaningful photo and showed gratitude those who have shown so much love to their baby on the way.

"New year, new adventures! I'm so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! #HappyNewYear #2018," she captioned the touching photo of her baby bump along with her family's hands over it. 

Longoria was open in the past about wanting to have children of her own, but she also praised being a stepmother to her husband's children. 

"If it happens, it happens, if it's meant to be it would be a blessing," she told Ocean Drive magazine in 2016.

Longoria and Bastón wed in May 2016 in a beautiful ceremony in Valle de Bravo.

"[My stepchildren] have been such a gift in my life," she told People. "I don't feel like we're lacking because we don't have a baby." 

The former Desperate Housewives star gave us a peek at her baby bump on Christmas Eve when she shared a photo of herself standing by the Christmas tree while holding an ornament.

We can't wait to see what this year has in store for this growing family! 

