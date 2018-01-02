Eva Longoria Kicks Off 2018 With This Touching Baby Bump Photo

Eva Longoria's year is off to a beautiful start!

In December, we learned that the star was expecting her first child with her husband, José "Pepe" Bastón. The couple will welcome a baby boy later this year. The media mogul has three children from his previous marriage to actress Natalia Esperón.

The actress shared a meaningful photo and showed gratitude those who have shown so much love to their baby on the way.

"New year, new adventures! I'm so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! #HappyNewYear #2018," she captioned the touching photo of her baby bump along with her family's hands over it.