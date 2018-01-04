2018 Golden Globes Showdown: Vote for Which Celebs You're Most Excited to See on Sunday's Red Carpet!

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Bella Hadid, GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI

Bella Hadid Goes Pantless in Giuseppe Zanotti Spring 2018 Ads

Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie Shares Her One Regret About Playing Harley Quinn

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

Celebs Share Conception Stories Because Nothing Is TMI

Which celebs are you most excited to see at Sunday's 2018 Golden Globes?

In just three days Hollywood's biggest stars from TV and film will be walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. From A-list TV casts like Big Little Lies and Stranger Things to big-time presenters like Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth, you can bet on seeing dozens and dozens of famous faces at this year's Globes award show.

Scroll down to check out which stars you can expect and vote in our showdown polls to tell us who you're most excited to see. For the results, tune in to E!'s coverage of the 2018 Golden Globes this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT!

Photos

2018 Golden Globes: Meet the Presenters

Golden Globes Polls, Power couple, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Jen Aniston, Justin Theroux, Dave Franco,Alison Brie, Nicole K

Zumapress.com, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

2018 Golden Globes: Favorite Couple
Which celebrity power couple are you most excited to see on Sunday?
31.4
33.3
15.7
19.6
Game of Thrones

HBO

Stranger Things

Netflix

This Is Us

NBC

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Netflix

2018 Golden Globes: Favorite TV Cast
Which awesome TV cast are you most excited to see reunite at the 2018 Golden Globes?
35.8
28.3
31.7
4.2
Golden Globes Polls, Fave superhero

Jamie McCarthy/Matt Winkelmeyer/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2018 Golden Globes: Favorite Superhero
Which movie superhero are you most excited to see on the Globes red carpet?
44.6
33.9
19.0
2.5

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , Golden Globes , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.