Dave Chappelle: Louis C.K. Allegations Made Me Laugh

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 9:07 AM

Dave Chappelle, EQUANIMITY &amp;amp; THE BIRD REVELATION

MATHIEU BITTON

Dave Chappelle isn't mincing words about Louis C.K.'s accusers. 

During his newly aired Netflix special, seemingly taped in November, the comedian addressed an array of events shaping our current social climate, predominantly the sexual harassment allegations swelling Hollywood. In the second part of the special, coined The Bird Revelation, Chappelle kicked off the segment by addressing the sexual misconduct claims brought against famous male figures like Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey. However, it was the allegations against fellow comic Louis C.K. that Chapelle said were the only ones to make him laugh.

"I shouldn't say this, but f--k it," he told his audience. "His allegations were the only [ones] that made me like laugh."

He began to chuckle in the moment as he launched into the bit. Addressing one of C.K.'s accusers, Chappelle continued, "One lady said, Louis C.K. masturbated in front of me…ruined my comedy dreams." He seemed to be referencing Abby Schachner. As The New York Times reported, the encounter "left her deeply dispirited, she said, and was one of the things that discouraged her from pursuing comedy." C.K. has since issued an apology and confirmed the stories are true

"Well, then I dare say madam, you may have never had a dream," Chappelle continued. "That is a brittle ass spirit."

The comic then made a hypothetical comparison to C.K. and Martin Luther King, Jr. "You think if Louis C.K. jerked off in front of Dr. King, he'd be like, 'I can't continue this movement. I'm sorry, but the freedom of black people must be stopped,'" the comic asked. 

As Chappelle continued, "Show business is just harder than that." 

He also addressed Schachner's story about C.K. masturbating while they were on the phone. "B--ch, you don't know how to hang up the phone?" he asked. 

 

"How the f--k are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams?" he continued. "I know Louis is wrong, ma'am. I'm just saying I'm held to a higher standard of accountability than these women are."

