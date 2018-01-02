Chrissy Teigen Fights Back Against Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorists

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend didn't hold back after a reporter linked them to a discredited sex trafficking conspiracy theory known as Pizzagate.

As Today reports, Liz Crokin tweeted pictures of the couple's 1-year-old daughter Luna in several Halloween costumes over the weekend and wrote, "Chrissy Teigen's daughter dressed as a hot dog, Alice in Wonderland and a pineapple but note [pizza] emoji."

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was interpreted by Teigen and others as a reference to Pizzagate—a conspiracy theory debunked by police that claimed a Washington, D.C. pizzeria served as a base for a child sex trafficking ring.

"Yeah, yeah it's just Twitter but I'm pretty sure this *sick* person is saying we are dark-sided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter," Teigen tweeted. "Ummmmm this is really scary s--t."