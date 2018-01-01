Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Girlfriend Meagan Camper Expecting Baby No. 2

A post shared by Pete Wentz (@petewentz) on Jan 1, 2018 at 7:46pm PST

Pete Wentz's family is getting bigger in 2018!

The Fall Out Boy member and his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper are expecting a baby in the New Year.

"Happy New Year! We're kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet," he shared with his 1.5 million Instagram followers. "[Baby] coming to our family in 2018... love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint."

The pair, who began dating in 2011, is proud parents to 3-year-old Saint. Pete also shares Bronx with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson Ross.

In the announcement, Saint had the honor of holding up a pink box causing fans to believe the sex of the upcoming family member is a girl.