Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Credits Boyfriend Andrew Glennon for Getting Her Out of "Depression Mode"

Amber Portwood is ready to introduce her boyfriend to the small screen.
On Monday night's all-new Teen Mom OG, viewers were able to meet Andrew Glennon for the first time as he gushed about his leading lady.
"The first day of filming [Marriage Boot Camp], I was in the interview room with her and that's when I think I learned the most," he confessed to MTV producers. "From that point on, I'd try and place myself in the house where you were to hear more because I wanted to know even more."
When Andrew revealed he didn't have any kids, Amber was even more thrilled. "It's been nice, man. It's been nice just having him here to like distract me from the bulls--t," she explained. "I was in, like, a bad depression mode there for awhile until he came. I needed a big distraction though."
Amber previously appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with ex Matt Baier. After they broke up, Amber and Andrew (who was a member of production) decided to turn their work friendship into something more.
While Amber admitted at the time of filming that "there's no plan" for their future, it appears things may have changed. Just last month, the couple announced they were expecting a baby boy.
And on New Year's Eve, the pair rang in 2018 with Amber's daughter Leah. "Bringing in the New Years right with healthy food lol," the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "Happy New Years everyone! Sending all our love from my little growing family to yours!"
And while it may be a New Year, Amber is still facing critics and "ignorant comments" from haters. Ultimately, she had a message for them in her latest posts.
"Anyone with rude and obscene comments can f--k off!! I share my life and family with you all however that doesn't mean I need everyone's ignorant opinions!" Amber wrote after posting her New Year's picture. "It's sad when my 9 year old thinks a picture is funny and cute and I can't even post it without f--ked up comments from ignorant people. I have an amazing daughter and a loving and brilliant man. Andrew is a kind hearted loving man and takes good care of his new growing family! Send love not hate!!"
