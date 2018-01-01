The Bachelor Premiere Recap: First Aggression Rose

The Bachelor is back, and everything just feels right, if also slightly annoying.

While we were at first unsure of the choice of Arie Luyendyk Jr., who was Emily Maynard's runner-up a million (or five) years ago, we have to admit we're here for it. We're not saying "Peter who?" quite yet, but we are intrigued. So far, Arie's got a nice, disarming smile, and he doesn't seem like an attention-grabbing jerk, which is always a great start.

Tonight's premiere was just like every other Bachelor premiere for the most part. Arie got some advice from Catherine and the apparent King of The Bachelor, Sean Lowe, and declared that he would love to have what Sean and Catherine have. He even held their baby for a minute, just to get that fatherly imagery in there for us.