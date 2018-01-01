Carrie Underwood Says She Needed More Than 40 Stitches After Fall

Carrie Underwood's recent fall may have been a bit more serious than fans first thought.

In a letter to her fan club members, the country music superstar says she received between 40 to 50 stitches on her face the night of the incident.

"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," Carrie wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight and Taste of Country. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

The American Idol winner continued: "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

Fan club website content can only be accessed by fan club members.