Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Reunite in Mexico for New Year's Eve

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez started off a New Year by each other's sides.

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that the pop music superstars were able to meet up in Cabo San Lucas Sunday night to celebrate New Year's Eve together.

"Justin flew in to Cabo on a private jet from Cancun where he spent a few days with his family," an insider shared with E! News. "He arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an oceanfront villa 10 minutes away from Selena's villa where she was staying."

We're told Selena's friends had a dinner party with a mariachi band Sunday night. And as it turns out, the "Baby" singer was able to stop by.

"He and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually," our source shared. "They rang in the New Year together and enjoyed watching fireworks over the ocean."