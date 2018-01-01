Christie Brinkley's Daughter Alexa Ray Joel Is Engaged! See Her Diamond Ring

New year, new relationship status!

As Alexa Ray Joel kicked off 2018, the singer had a big announcement for her fans and followers on social media. As it turns out, she's totally engaged!

"He said to me: 'Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.' It was the most beautiful thing anybody's ever said to me," Alexa shared on Instagram. "How could I possibly say no to that?!?!"

So who's the lucky guy? It's restaurateur Ryan Gleason who couldn't help but share a close-up shot of the special ring.

"Luckiest guy in the world!!!!" he wrote online.

It's a great surprise for Alexa who recently celebrated her 32nd birthday. In fact, it appears that the birthday girl was enjoying a family vacation at a tropical destination when the proposal occurred.

Speaking of family, mom Christie Brinkley was recently asked about the special man in her daughter's life. Spoiler alert: She's a huge fan.

"I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart," the supermodel explained to Entertainment Tonight. "He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It's sweet."

Congratulations to the couple on their big news!

