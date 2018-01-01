Gretchen Carlson to Serve as Board Chair of Miss America Organization Following E-mail Scandal

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 1, 2018 3:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Pete Wentz, Meagan Camper

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Girlfriend Meagan Camper Expecting Baby No. 2

Logan Paul

YouTube Star Logan Paul Apologizes After Posting Video Filmed in "Japanese Suicide Forest"

Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Credits Boyfriend Andrew Glennon for Getting Her Out of "Depression Mode"

Gretchen Carlson

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The Miss America organization is hoping for a fresh start in 2018.

After an e-mail scandal made headlines across the country just in time for the holidays, a new leader has been announced.

E! News can confirm The Miss America Organization Board of Directors announced the election of Miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson as the organization's new chairman effective immediately.

"Everyone has been stunned by the events of the last several days, and this has not been easy for anyone who loves this program," Gretchen said in a statement. "In the end, we all want a strong, relevant Miss America and we appreciate the existing board taking the steps necessary to quickly begin stabilizing the organization for the future." 

Photos

Beauty Pageant Scandals

Former Miss America CEO Sam Haskell resigned last month after HuffPost reported that several leaders at the organization spoke derisively about previous Miss America contestants.

"The story is so unkind and untrue, and hurts me, my family, and the stewardship of this non-profit," Sam previously said in a statement. "Those who know my heart know that this is not indicative of my character, nor is it indicative of my business acumen."

The Miss America Organization also named former Miss Americas Laura KaeppLauraeler Fleiss (Miss America 2012), Heather French Henry (Miss America 2000) and Kate Shindle (Miss America 1998) to the board.

HuffPost was first to break today's news.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beauty Pageants , Controversy , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.