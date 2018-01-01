EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Sean "Diddy" Combs and DJ Khaled's Star-Studded New Year's Eve Bash

Sean &amp;quot;Diddy&amp;quot; Combs, DJ Khaled, Halsey

@Dunnie

Sean "Diddy" Combs rang in 2018 in style.

The rapper and businessman hosted CÎROC The New Year powered by DeLeón Tequila at his Miami Estate along with DJ Khaled and Kenny Burns. The party was certainly a star-studded affair. Halsey, Future, Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, Gabby Sidibe, G-Eazy, Young Jeezy, Cassie and NeNe Leakes were just some of celebrity guests in attendance.

Before the clock struck midnight, Diddy gave a toast and led a countdown from his rooftop. Then, the artist celebrated the New Year with a fireworks show.

"Nothing makes me happier than spreading love and celebrating with friends and family," Diddy said at the outdoor bash. "Cheers to the New Year! Let's get it CÎROC the New Year!"

Guests danced the night away while listening to sets by D'Nice and DJ E-Feezy. There was also plenty to eat and drink. Salt Bae cooked up burgers and bites for attendees and served up specialty CÎROC and DeLeón cocktails, including drinks called the Midnight Kiss and the Beso Caliente.

To see more of the party, check out the gallery:

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Halsey

Shareif Ziyadat

Partying It Up in Miami

Diddy hosted the event at his Miami estate.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Halsey

@Dunnie

Celebrating From the Rooftop

Good thing Diddy isn't afraid of heights.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Halsey

@Dunnie

Starting the New Year Off With a Bang

No better way to ring in the New Year than with fireworks.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Halsey

@Dunnie

Ringing in 2018 With a Performance

DJ Khaled and Diddy addressed the crowd from the roof.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Halsey

Shareif Ziyadat

Addressing the Crowd

It looks like these celebrities really know how to raise the roof.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Halsey

Shareif Ziyadat

Hitting the Dance Floor

Diddy busted a few moves with Gabby Sidibe.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Halsey

Shareif Ziyadat

Hosting the Big Bash

Diddy and DJ Khaled hosted the event with Kenny Burns.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Halsey

Shareif Ziyadat

Getting Cozy

Wiz Khalifa enjoyed the artists' party.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Halsey

Shareif Ziyadat

Showing a Little Love

Halsey embraced G-Eazy.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Halsey

Shareif Ziyadat

Cooking Up a Feast

Guests enjoyed burgers and specialty drinks.

The event was also sponsored by Revolt and AQUAhydrate.

We can't wait to see how they celebrate 2019!

