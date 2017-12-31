See How Justin Bieber, Sofia Richie, Victoria Beckham and More Stars Are Spending Their New Year's Eve

Grab your champs, your sparklers and your party hats—and check out how stars like Biebs, Lindsay Lohan , Mariah Carey , Luann de Lesseps the entire Beckham family and so many more are saying goodbye to 2017 and ringing in 2018...

But how exactly are the celebs spending their last 24 hours of '17?

There is no doubt that 2017 has been a rollercoaster of a year that many the A-listers, B-listers and even C-listers are spending the epic party night of NYE toasting to the future and sending the last year packing.

From Donald Trump 's eyebrow-raising first year in office to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber s out-of-nowhere reconciliation and Scott Disick 's unlikely relationship with Lionel Richie 's teenage daughter Sofia Richie celebrities have kept us all on our toes for the past year.

Mariah Carey/Instagram



Mariah Carey A few hours before performing at New Year's Rockin' Eve, Mimi posted the Instagram, "Festive even in single digits! See you tonight, everybody!! @rockineve #RockinEve #HappyNewYear."

MEGA



Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn The new couple was spotted hanging out in Sydney on NYE.

MEGA



Travis Scott The rapper was photographed without his lady love in Miami on Sunday. The music man drove around the city in a Lamborghini ahead of his NYE performance at LIV nightclub.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram



The Beckhams Victoria Beckham posted a snap with her photogenic family, along with the caption, "Happy New Year!! X We love u all!! X kisses from us all!! X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper x."

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram



Cristiano Ronaldo The football superstar posted this coupled up photo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on the celebratory night.

America Ferrera/Instagram



America Ferrera The former Ugly Betty star is ringing in the New Year by celebrating the fact that she's pregnant with her first child. The actress took to her Instagram on NYE to announce the big news: "We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear."

Paris Hilton/Instagram



Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie The socialite posted an Instagram photo with herself and Lionel Richie's daughter from her vacation to Colorado with the caption, "#Snow angels in #Aspen."

Kate Hudson/Instagram



Kate Hudson Ahead of festivities, the short-haired actress wrote on her Instagram, "I'm partnering with @lyft making sure we all have a safe new year!!! Thank you for the Lux rides �� And this is my friendly reminder to all.... PLEASE STAY SAFE ❤️."

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram



Gwyneth Paltrow The fresh-faced actress let the world know she wouldn't be drinking and driving tonight, writing, "@Lyft Lux is driving us to ring in the new year tonight. Stay safe out there!"

Luann de Lesseps/Instagram



Luann de Lesseps The troubled reality star, who was arrested last week, hopped on Instagram on NYE when she posted a video of the hands of a clock getting rid of a myriad of words including "regrets," "failures" and "chaos" in exchange for "bright" "healthy" "successful." The caption read, "Happy New Year!"

Courtesy WWE



Nikki Bella Along with a photo of John Cena proposing, one half of the Bella Twins posted a lengthy caption on Instagram, "Opening up a bottle of wine soon to reminisce 2017 memories, accomplishments, failures and successes with my fiancé. We do this every year. And then we discuss our new goals, ideas, resolutions and wants for the coming year. 2017 you were good to me! I got to compete at an intense level with one of my best friends of 11 years @natbynature in the @wwe ring, I got to compete and tag in a match with my long time partner at WrestleMania and then he proposed! (Which we all thought was NEVER going to happen lol) and then I got to compete on @dancingabc with the incredible @theartemc! And I just fell in love with dance! Then my best friend for life @thebriebella and I launched two companies @birdiebeebrand & @belleradici and they have just been a blessing and have helped give us a bigger purpose in life and that’s giving back. @totalbellas season 2 and @totaldivas season 7 premiered and looks to keep on running! So grateful for everyone I work with on this from cast to production! Then our @youtube channel hit a million subscribers! Excited to give you even more content in 2018! And just shows how the #bellaarmy continues to grow! We would be nothing without you! We love you! And then us female WWE Superstars launched a Barbie with @mattel and fulfilled all of our little girl dreams. And of course I had to save the best for last... My Birdie Joe was born and I never realized how complete she not only made my 2017 but the rest of my life. My heart would not be as warm without that little girl. So thank you 2017! Sad to see you go but excited for you 2018! I hope to inspire and empower more women through @birdiebeebrand, fulfill more wine palate’s worldwide with @belleradici, become even more intimate with my #bellaarmy on @youtube, marry the love of my life @johncena, continue to dance my heart out (with @theartemc would be great if he has time for me! Lol) help the women at @wwe break even more barriers then imaginable, and be the best Auntie Coco ever! #newyearseve #newyearsresolution #2018goals."

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram



Lindsay Lohan Along with a video wishing fans well, LiLo posted an Instagram video from Dubai in which she hashtagged it, "#2018 #letusaLLoveoneanother." She said, "God bless everyone in the world." The troubled starlet added that, "I am really grateful for everything that's happened in my life. Everyone makes mistakes, but we have to live and learn" The Mean Girls star added that she was "really looking forward" to 2018 and hoped it would be an "amazing" year.

Instagram



Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber The Biebs hangs out in Selena Gomez's house in Cabo San Lucas on NYE.

Halle Berry/Instagram



Halle Berry The Oscar winner wrote, "Dear 2017, you can be a good person with a kind spirit and still tell people to go F*CK themselves when needed. P/S... thank you middle finger for always standing up for me!"

Madelaine Petsch/Instagram



Madelaine Petsch The Riverdale actress posted this smiley snap with her boyfriend, writing, "Here’s to smooshing his face for all of 2018 @travismills."