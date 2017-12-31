America Ferrera Is Pregnant With Her First Child

And baby makes tres...

America Ferrara took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to make a very special announcement—that she's pregnant with her first child.

While donning colorful 2018 glasses, the former Ugly Betty actress posted a sweet missy-faced pic on her Instagram with the caption, "We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear."

America tied the knot with her longtime beau, filmmaker Ryan Piers Williams, back in June2011.

The longtime duo, who first met as students at the University of Southern California, became husband and wife in an intimate ceremony on a Monday. Close friends and family were in attendance.