Mariah Carey Is All Smiles As She Rehearses for New Year's Rockin' Eve Comeback

Sometimes even a diva needs a rehearsal...

After last year's headline-making (for all the wrong reasons) performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Mariah Carey is putting in the time to make sure this year's highly anticipated come back will be flawless.

Hours before she's set to go live at tonight's New Year's Rockin' Eve, the smiling big-voiced singer was caught by fan Dyana (and shared by Erica0808m) getting in a last-minute rehearsal in Times Square.

From the looks of it, there are sparklers aplenty in Mimi's not-to-be missed performance, which will feature two songs by the legend, who had people talking last year with her glitch-filled set.

The singer, who was with Bryan Tanaka, donned a golden bomber jacket, black pants and some sky-high boots for the run through.