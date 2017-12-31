Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber to Spend New Year's Eve in Cabo

Selena Gomez and on-again beau Justin Bieber will ring in 2018 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

She jetted off to the Mexican resort town late last week and has been vacationing with friends. They recently took photos of themselves frolicking on the beach.

Bieber arrived in Cabo on Sunday, New Year's Eve, and later posted on his Instagram stories a photo of himself and two guys standing in a dining room inside the $18,000-per-night luxury oceanside villa that E! News had learned exclusively that Gomez and her pals are renting throughout the holiday.

Bieber was also photographed lounging by the beach, shirtless, and using a Mac laptop.