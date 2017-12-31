Will Smith Shares Sweet Tribute to His '' Queen'' Jada Pinkett Smith on 20-Year Wedding Anniversary

Looks like they made it...

On the 20th anniversary of their New Year's Eve wedding, Will Smith wrote a touching Instagram tribute to his wife of two decades, Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he shares two children Willow Smith and Jaden Smith.

Along with a photo of the couple in their matching winter white wedding ensembles, the Bright star wrote, "The 20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here's what I've learned since."

The wordsmith continued, "Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be."

 

The loving husband mused, "I've learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities."

The A-list actor also included a poem to his bride: "I have learned that / Love is Listening. / Love is Giving. / Love is Freedom."

Smith concluded the sweet post with this, "Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth."

 

Earlier in the month, Smith talked to E! News' Sibley Scoles about his enduring relationship with the actress at the premiere of his new Netflix movie.

He said, "Two decades. When you're married with somebody that long and we were talking about it, we was like, "You know, it's 20 years, what are we gonna do?' She was like, 'We're gonna high-five and keep it moving!'"

As for what happened 20 years ago today at their luxurious and secretive wedding (which happened only a month after the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star proposed), Pinkett Smith told People back in the day that, "One day we got engaged, and the next day we found out we were pregnant." 

So clearly the two fast-tracked wedding preparations for their big to-do in Baltimore, which featured Jada in a long-sleeved, high-necked, champagne-colored, velvet Badgley Mischka gown and her groom in a matching Badgley Mischka suit.

The lavish wedding was topped off with a midnight kiss, which Jada shared a photo of back in 2012.

Take a look at some of other photos from the longtime couple's lasting love...

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

2016 EMA Awards

The two arrive at the Environmental Media Association's annual award show.

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

The Whole Family

The couple appear with their kids Jaden Smith and Willow Smith and the actor's son Trey Smith at the 2016l EMA Awards.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

NAACP Image Awards 2016

The two attend the annual ceremony.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards Couples

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Golden Globes 2016

The two walk the red carpet at the annual ceremony.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Black Girls Rock!

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

I Got You, Babe

Will plants one on Jada and presents her the Star Power Award at BET's Black Girls Rock! special in March 2015.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Facebook/Will Smith

It Was 20 Years Ago Today...

Will digs this epic pic out of the archives for Jada's 44th birthday.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Clear Shot

The couple pucker up at the Focus premiere in February 2015.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

TRGT/AKM-GSI

Still Courting

They have a ball in Spain watching Roger Federer play in the finals of the 2012 Mutua Madrid Open.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Facebook

Facebook

Reaching for the Stars

This is also how Will wishes Jada a happy birthday. Why, isn't this what your family does, too?

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

AKM-GSI

Flying the Friendly Skies

Even travel is more fun in pairs.

Essence, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Essence

Cover Couple

This steamy shot could have been taken any day, but presumably Essence specially arranged a photo shoot anyway.

Nelson Mandela, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

VIP Status

Just having an audience with Nelson Mandela when the South African leader turned 90, no big deal.

Jada Pinkett, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Twit Pic

Twitter

Proud Parents

The couple happily faded into the background when Willow was born.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Famous Friends

Sometimes, at the Tony Awards, you get to hang out with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Or is the other way around, Bey and Jay getting to hang out with Will and Jada?

Jada Pinkett Smith, Actor Will Smith

Mark Von Holden/Getty Images

Close Couple

Husband and wife pose prom-style at a 2010 event in New York.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

PDA Pals

Jada has never found a bad time to pull her man in for a kiss.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Facebook

Stickin' It To Each Other

Jada finally noticed that Will had randomly stuck a Popsicle stick under her bra strap.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Oscars

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Power Couple

Owning the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

DaGreenTeam/Splash News

Worked Out

Could these two be in better shape? They admire each others' everything on vacation in Hawaii.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Clear View

Will appreciates the landscape at the Hollywood premiere of Focus in February 2015.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Facebook

Will & Jada 4-Eva

Another epic throwback pic shared by Jada for Will's 46th birthday.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock

A Pinch of Sugar

Apparently Will has a red carpet routine and he's sticking to it!

