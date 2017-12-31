Will Smith Shares Sweet Tribute to His '' Queen'' Jada Pinkett Smith on 20-Year Wedding Anniversary

Looks like they made it...

On the 20th anniversary of their New Year's Eve wedding, Will Smith wrote a touching Instagram tribute to his wife of two decades, Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he shares two children Willow Smith and Jaden Smith.

Along with a photo of the couple in their matching winter white wedding ensembles, the Bright star wrote, "The 20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here's what I've learned since."

The wordsmith continued, "Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be."