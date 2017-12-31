Khloe Kardashian Includes Pregnancy Photos in Her Top 9 Pics of 2017

Khloe Kardashian's 2017 was certainly a year to remember and the best is yet to come...specifically in a few months.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is six months pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's first child together, took to Instagram on Sunday to take part in a viral meme and post her top moments of 2017.

She shared a collage of nine photos, including pics of her during her current pregnancy and images of her sister Kim Kardashian and daughter North West.

 

Photos

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Most Adorable Moments

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe included in her top 9 two photos of her and Tristan dressed up as Game of Thrones characters Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen at a Halloween party, when the reality star was about four months pregnant, as well as a pic of her wearing a high waist, off-the-shoulder blue skater dress in November at the baby shower of sister Kim Kardashian, who is expecting her third child via surrogate.

Khloe also included the photo she used to confirm her pregnancy earlier this month—a closeup of her and Tristan's hands over her bare baby bump, as well as a pic of her cradling it at her mom Kris Jenner's recent annual Christmas party, which she had first shared just last week.

"2017 you've been good to me but I can NOT wait for 2018!!" Khloe wrote. "I have worked hard on being a positive person. I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year. We all have drama in our lives so let's rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives. This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness!"

"Lord knows I'm grateful for the place I am in in my life!" she said. "I tell Him daily but I can not begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!! Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I'm thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I'm trusting the magic of NEW this 2018! Reflection is a beautiful thing but don't dwell on your past too deeply. Stay on course and in a positive mind frame! 2018 is yours! God bless!"

See more of Khloe's pregnancy photos:

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

They're Pregnant!

Khloe Kardashian announced she's pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby on Dec. 20, 2017. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she wrote to her followers.

Khloe Kardashian, baby bump

RAAK / BACKGRID

On the Go

Khloe covers up her bump in a baggy sweater during her first post-pregnancy announcement appearance at the airport.

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump, Pregnant, Working Out

Snapchat

Fit Mommy

On Christmas Eve, Khloe showed off her pregnancy workout routine on social media. "I love that I can finally snap my workouts again," she said in the vid. "Merry Christmas to you and more workouts yet to come."

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump, Pregnant, Working Out

Snapchat

Breaking a Sweat

Khloe continues to work on her fitness while with child.

Khloe Kardashian, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Baby Bumpin'

Khloe finally showed her baby bump while dancing the night at the Kardashian family Christmas Eve party.

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Mingling Mama

Khloe and her baby bump continue to mingle at the party. Here is Scott Disick looking dapper.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Snapchat

Pregnant Times Two!

Khloe even snapped some pics with her preggers little sis Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Instagram

New Mom Glow

"Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump," Koko wrote on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Instagram

Gorgeous Gals

Curvy Khloe rocks her growing tummy in a sexy sparking silver gown and fur coat.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian

BACKGRID

Incognito

Khloe camouflages her baby bump while heading back to Cleveland for New Year's Eve.

