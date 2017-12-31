Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Stars in 10 of Her Top 2017 Videos

In one video, Williams sits on a cage swing and cuddles with her daughter, with both wearing hot pink hoodies.

"Twinsies," the tennis star says.

Another video shows her husband picking the then-newborn baby up and swaddling her on a bassinet. In another clip, Serena introduces her newborn in the hospital.

"This is Junior," she says. "Yes, another Junior. Junior took after her Auntie V [Venus Williams]. She has very thin legs."

Williams also shared videos of her baby lying on a bed of roses and attending a dress fitting for her parents' November wedding. In another clip, Williams' husband adorably displays his novice baby dressing skills. In another video, he holds their swaddled child like a football.

On Friday, Williams had posted on her Instagram page photos of her 10 personal moments from 2017, which had been "amazing" for her. She included pics of her pregnant as well as images from her bridal shower. She and her husband wed in November in New Orleans.

Later that day, Williams shared sweet pics and videos of her and her husband, including wedding photos.

"I would like to share another top ten moment of this year. Featuring my husband," she wrote. "He's my rock my backbone my love. I am so lucky to have found this wonderful man that treats me better than a queen."

"I love you Alexis," she said. "You make me excited to wake up every morning knowing I'll get to see you."

Her husband posted on his own Instagram page a sweet photo of the happy family together, writing, "We clearly don't take enough family portraits. This one's from the honeymoon. @olympiaohanian was not ready for the snap..."

"These two women are my everything," he said. "And the duty I have to them as a husband and a father is the greatest responsibility I'll have in my life; I'm honored to bear it. And I know I'll always find new ways to keep making you, laugh, @serenawilliams. 2018 is going to be a phenomenal year. And may there be many, many more to come."