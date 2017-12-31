Catelynn Lowell Gets Christmas Gift From First Child Carly After Leaving Treatment

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 9:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
TV In Memoriam, Vampire Diaries, Paul Wesley

In Memoriam: A Tribute to the TV Shows and Characters We Lost in 2017

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards, Couples, 2016

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Best E! News Moments Over 20 Years of Marriage

2018, Pop Culture Events, Oprah, Prince Harry, Beyonce

50 Pop Culture Events Guaranteed to Get You Excited for 2018

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra received a very special belated Christmas gift when she returned home after six weeks of treatment: a handwritten message from her first child, Carly.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star had sought professional help at a facility outside of her home state of Michigan after revealing that she had had suicidal thoughts. Catelynn, who has battled depression before, flew back on Saturday and reunited with her husband Tyler Baltierra, 25, and their daughter Novalee, 2.

On Sunday, Catelynn shared a photo of a tag from a Christmas gift, which contained the handwritten message: "To Catelynn, from Carly, love you Merry Christmas."

The reality star and her now-husband welcomed Carly in 2009 when they were 16 and placed her for adoption. Their story was documented on the show 16 and Pregnant. Catelynn and Tyler have occasionally seen Carly, now 8 years old, and her adoptive parents since then.

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Christmas Gift, Daughter, Carly

Instagram

"Most precious thing ever!!" Catelynn wrote, alongside a crying emoji and two red heart emojis.

Catelynn did not reveal what the actual package contained. 

In August, the two brought Novalee to visit her little sister in what Tyler said marked the couple's first reunion with their first child in two years.

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She later posted a photo of a Christmas gift Tyler got her: a box of Rihanna's Fenty beauty products.

"My husband ROCKS!!!" she wrote. "Got me a whole box of Fenty beauty I'm so excited!! @badgalriri @fentybeauty."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.