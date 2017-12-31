Catelynn Lowell Gets Christmas Gift From First Child Carly After Leaving Treatment

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra received a very special belated Christmas gift when she returned home after six weeks of treatment: a handwritten message from her first child, Carly.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star had sought professional help at a facility outside of her home state of Michigan after revealing that she had had suicidal thoughts. Catelynn, who has battled depression before, flew back on Saturday and reunited with her husband Tyler Baltierra, 25, and their daughter Novalee, 2.

On Sunday, Catelynn shared a photo of a tag from a Christmas gift, which contained the handwritten message: "To Catelynn, from Carly, love you Merry Christmas."

The reality star and her now-husband welcomed Carly in 2009 when they were 16 and placed her for adoption. Their story was documented on the show 16 and Pregnant. Catelynn and Tyler have occasionally seen Carly, now 8 years old, and her adoptive parents since then.